New restaurant signs lease at Matthews Station

By: Staff Report March 2, 2017

Pizza Peel & Tap Room has signed a lease with Lat Purser & Associates at the Matthews Station mixed-use development in downtown Matthews. Pizza Peel will occupy approximately 3,200 square feet at Matthews Station, which is located at the intersection of North Trade and Matthews Station streets, a center of activity for shops, restaurants and special ...

