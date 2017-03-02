Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction set to begin on fire stations (access required)

Construction set to begin on fire stations (access required)

By: Staff Report March 2, 2017

Construction on two Kannapolis Fire Department stations is anticipated to begin later this year. Fire Station 2 and 3 have exceeded their lifespan and the decision to build new facilities was made after studies showed the stations would cost more to renovate than to replace. Kannapolis City Council has approved the purchase of 2.95 acres of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: