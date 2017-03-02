Quantcast
By: Staff Report March 2, 2017

The cost of materials used in construction rose markedly faster than the price of completed buildings, according to a new analysis of federal producer price data released this month by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials cautioned that potential restrictions on the use of imported construction materials threaten to drive up the price ...

