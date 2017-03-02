Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Carving a new path: Way2Go CLT offers strategy for handling traffic and its impacts (access required)

Carving a new path: Way2Go CLT offers strategy for handling traffic and its impacts (access required)

By: Scott Baughman March 2, 2017

Charlotteans are no strangers to traffic, and real estate developers looking for the next hot spot to build houses or apartments are wise to pay attention to the commuting habits of their potential residents. But today’s driver in the Queen City has to think about more than just distance and fuel costs. Time lost is a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: