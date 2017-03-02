Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Bad Advice on Tronc? (access required)

BERKO: Bad Advice on Tronc? (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko March 2, 2017

Dear Mr. Berko: I trusted you. In July of last year, you recommended in an email to me that I invest in Tronc at $15.75 because it was going to be bought out by Gannett. I believed you and bought 550 shares. I trusted you, and now I have lost over $700, and it's your ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: