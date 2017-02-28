Quantcast
By: Staff Report February 28, 2017

Chime Technologies, the all-in-one Real Estate Platform, has announced that RE/MAX has designated Chime as an approved supplier. Under this agreement, Chime will provide RE/MAX affiliates with preferred access to its suite of next-generation CRM and lead generation and tools, which empower agents and their teams to optimize efficiency and maximize sales. RE/MAX has a network ...

