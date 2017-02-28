PERSONNEL FILE: Tressler joins LS3P as project manager

Quantcast
By: Staff Report February 28, 2017

LS3P has hired Brian Tressler, who returns to the firm as a project manager in the Charlotte office. Tressler began his LS3P tenure in 1996 with TBA2, a firm which merged with LS3P in 1999.  While at LS3P and other Charlotte-area firms, Tressler developed a broad portfolio of designs for hospitality, commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects. Tressler earned a Bachelor of Arts in Design from Clemson University, and a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

