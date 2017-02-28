Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / NAWIC Celebrates Women in Construction Week March 5-11 (access required)

NAWIC Celebrates Women in Construction Week March 5-11 (access required)

By: Staff Report February 28, 2017

The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) will celebrate Women in Construction (WIC) Week March 5-11. WIC Week is the most important date on the NAWIC calendar. This week helps NAWIC advance its mission to enhance the success of women in the construction industry. "NAWIC has enhanced the success of women in the industry for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: