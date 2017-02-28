Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Luxury multi-housing development coming to Uptown (access required)

Luxury multi-housing development coming to Uptown (access required)

By: Scott Baughman February 28, 2017

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) has announced that it has arranged joint venture equity and construction financing for the development of Montage, a six-story, 302-unit, luxury multi-housing development in Uptown Charlotte. HFF worked on behalf of the developer, Proffitt Dixon Partners, to arrange joint venture equity with an affiliate of Creek Lane Capital LLC, a Chicago-based ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: