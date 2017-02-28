Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / AV Homes wins nine National Association of Home Builders awards (access required)

AV Homes wins nine National Association of Home Builders awards (access required)

By: Staff Report February 28, 2017

AV Homes, Inc., a developer and builder of active adult and conventional home communities in Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas, recently received a total of nine National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) 2017 Best of 55+ Housing Awards. The NAHB’s 55+ Housing Industry Council announced the category gold and silver achievement award winners at the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: