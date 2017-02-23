PERSONNEL FILE: Rabun joins Myers & Chapman

Myers & Chapman, a construction services company based in Charlotte and serving the Southeast for more than 60 years, has announced that 10-year company veteran Marcus Rabun, Senior Vice President of Operations, will succeed Bob Webb as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2017. Webb will continue as Chairman and Rick Handford will remain President.

“Over the past several years, we have been planning a leadership transition to ensure the seamless, long-term stability of the company,” said Bob Webb who joined Myers & Chapman as CEO in 2004. “Marcus’ demonstrated passion, commitment and talent, combined with the fact he knows this company inside and out, make him the natural choice to lead this company forward.”

Rabun, 37, a 16-year industry veteran, joined Myers & Chapman in 2007 as a superintendent. Over the past 10 years with the company, he has quickly risen through the ranks to his current position of SVP of Operations. Previously, he worked for Centex Homes. A Matthews, Georgia native, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Building, Construction and Contracting from Georgia Southern University. Marcus is a LEED Accredited Professional and a licensed General Contractor in NC and SC.

“I feel fortunate to work for a company that believes in long term planning and truly promotes from within,” said Rabun. “I’ve learned so much about teamwork and collaboration at Myers & Chapman and look forward to applying that knowledge as I lead our company’s next exciting chapter.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

