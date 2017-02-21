PERSONNEL FILE: Gardner joins New Forum

New Forum has announced that Amanda Gardner has been named chief financial officer. In her new role, Gardner will manage the firm’s financials and oversee all investor and banking relationships for New Forum and its affiliated companies.

Gardner previously served as executive vice president and controller for New Forum and has been with the company since 1998, holding a variety of roles in accounting, finance, development and human resources.

“Amanda has been a dedicated member of our team and an integral part of New Forum for nearly 20 years,” said Charles Hodges, president and CEO of New Forum in a press release. “With her financial acumen and deep understanding of our business, she is uniquely qualified to lead the capitalization of our future developments and position us for continued success.”

Gardner serves on the advisory board for the Urban Land Institute’s Charlotte chapter as well as its Community Builders committee, which focuses on outreach to future leaders by fostering relationships with local high school and university educators.

“This is an exciting time for our company, and I look forward to working with our team in this new role as we continue to pursue development opportunities that create value for our financial stakeholders as well as our broader communities,” said Gardner in the release.

