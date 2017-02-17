Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Home seller wants to cancel the sale (access required)

Home seller wants to cancel the sale (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery February 17, 2017

Dear Monty: We entered into a sales contract with a buyer two weeks ago. As the realities of the change set in, we have decided we don’t want to move. We have not yet told our agent. How can we get out of this mess, and what are our potential liabilities? — Jerry and Mary B. Answer: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: