Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Tree Tops development aims for active adults (access required)

Tree Tops development aims for active adults (access required)

By: Scott Baughman February 16, 2017

As Jon Hardy looks out over the lake at Tree Tops by Lennar, its clear he has a vision for the active-adult-focused housing for those age 55 and older taking shape in Lancaster, South Carolina. And the lake is a central point, not just geographically, but also for the kind of lifestyle he has in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: