Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / David Weekley Homes opens for sales in Waverly (access required)

David Weekley Homes opens for sales in Waverly (access required)

By: Staff Report February 16, 2017

David Weekley Homes has begun selling a third series of homes in the 90-acre, master-planned South Charlotte community of Waverly with the addition of the Waverly Townhome Collection. This new series features two-story townhomes ranging in size from 2,000 to 2,200 square feet, and priced from the $300s. Along with its new Townhome Collection, David Weekley ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: