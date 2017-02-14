Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction employment in January reaches highest level since 2008 (access required)

Construction employment in January reaches highest level since 2008 (access required)

By: Staff Report February 14, 2017

Construction employment increased by 36,000 jobs in January to the highest level since November 2008 as employers increased pay in an effort to address a chronic worker shortage, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. The association urged public officials to strengthen training and education programs to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: