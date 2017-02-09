Quantcast
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / South Boulevard site sells for $797,500 (access required)

By: Staff Report February 9, 2017

  Principals at MPV Properties (MPV) and Tribek Properties recently sold a 5.03-acre site on University City Boulevard to Columbia self-storage developer Taylor/Theus Holdings. The property at 2400 South Boulevard was sold for $797,500 in a deal that closed on Jan. 24. Located just outside of the I-485 loop between UNC-Charlotte and Harrisburg, the property is ...

