Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / New Belmont shopping center gains Harris Teeter (access required)

New Belmont shopping center gains Harris Teeter (access required)

By: Staff Report February 9, 2017

Belmont Town Center, a 105,000-plus-square-foot, multi-building retail space at the high-profile intersection of South Point and RL Stowe Roads, will feature Gaston County’s second Harris-Teeter since the grocer left the county several years ago. Harris Teeter opened a Gastonia store in September 2016. Harris Teeter is projecting a Fall 2017 grand opening at Belmont Town ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: