Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Term limits for condo board members? (access required)

KASS: Term limits for condo board members? (access required)

By: Benny Kass February 8, 2017

Q:     I am one of the original homeowners of a 40-year-old condominium complex, made up of about 70 homes, spread out over two blocks. The homeowners are equally divided between single, older, women (longtime owners) and younger new owners. In all the years I’ve lived here, we have never had more than five owners willing to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: