Solar farm developer offers 3GW’s for sale

Innovative Solar Systems is moving into the utility scale solar farm market in the United States by becoming the single largest developer of solar farms with the largest available pipeline of projects for sale in the US, according to a press release from the company.

ISS only develops and builds utility scale size projects that range in size from 20MW to well over 200MW and has a total pipeline of approximately 10 GW’s of new projects spread over 20 states, territories and municipalities. The company is presently selling off 300MW-500MW blocks of projects to investors and funds that wish to become a major player in the solar industry. ISS currently has the country’s largest projects online east of the Rockies and is now ranked as the number one developer of solar farm projects in the U.S.

Innovative Solar Systems handles all aspects of the projects, from early stage project development, final deal structure, financing, EPC and O&M. ISS typically works with various renewable energy funds, private investment bankers, pension funds and large family offices wishing to buy, own and hold large solar farm assets across the U.S.

The company currently has almost 200 projects totaling over 10 GW’s that are in early stage development and that can be rapidly brought to “Shovel Ready” status and then to COD. ISS also has long-term strategic contracts with EPC’s that will construct projects for less than $1/watt using only tier one equipment and PV Panels.

The financial returns on ISS projects are some of the best in the industry and the company’s six year track record in the solar industry is unmatched. ISS does not attempt to sell projects to other solar companies and developers – but only sells projects to pure investment groups and partners wishing to quickly buy and invest in these projects that range in finished cost from $30M to $500M.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

