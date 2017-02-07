Retail tenants sign leases at The Linden

Carolina Craft Butchery and organic juice bar Clean Juice have signed leases with Lat Purser & Associates at The Linden mixed-use development in Davidson, according to a press release from the company.

Located on Jetton Street across from the Harris Teeter-anchored Davidson Commons shopping center, The Linden recently celebrated its grand opening and features 162 luxury apartment units and 5,000 square feet of retail space.

“Carolina Craft Butchery and Clean Juice are two high-quality, local concepts that we believe will resonate with our health-conscious residents at The Linden and with the greater Davidson foodie community,” said Jimmy Penman, director of retail leasing for Lat Purser, in the release.

Carolina Craft Butchery, which has signed a lease for 1,087 square feet, will offer a variety of natural, pasture-raised meats. The whole-animal butchery will be the first retail operation by Lee Menius, who operates Wild Turkey Farms in China Grove, a founding farm at the Davidson Farmers Market that raises and sells pork, grass-fed beef and free-range eggs. Carolina Craft Butchery anticipates a spring opening and will feature all-natural meats from Wild Turkey and other small farms across the state.

Clean Juice has signed a lease for 1,238 square feet at The Linden and is an organic juice bar serving juices, smoothies, acai bowls, wheatgrass and wellness shots. Founded in 2015, the USDA-certified concept opened its first location at Birkdale Village and has since added locations in Concord and south Charlotte. The Davidson location, owned by franchisee Michael Hosey, is expected to open at The Linden in the spring.

“We are excited to welcome these homegrown establishments, which already have a loyal Davidson following, and we expect these locations to be enormously popular,” said Kim Fleming, economic development manager for the town of Davidson in the release.

The Linden has two remaining retail spaces available for lease: A prominent 2,200-square-foot endcap suite with an outdoor patio and a 1,300-square-foot space between Carolina Craft Butchery and Clean Juice.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

