PERSONNEL FILE: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty welcomes six new sales associates

By: Staff Report February 7, 2017

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty, one of North Carolina’s leading residential real estate firms, has announced six new sales associates. Robin Nitsche and Rutu Kansagra will work in the Ballantyne area office, and Mary Lou Webb and Lexi Litton in the Lake Norman office, while Stephanie Butler and Porchia McMillan will work in the SouthPark area office.

The Ballantyne area office is located at 3420 Toringdon Way, Suite 200, the SouthPark area office is located at 4625 Piedmont Road Drive, Suite 135-A., and the Lake Norman office is located at 7930 Kenton Circle, Suite 300 in Huntersville.

