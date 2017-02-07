Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Pending home sales bounce back in December (access required)

Pending home sales bounce back in December (access required)

By: Scott Baughman February 7, 2017

Pending home sales picked up in December as solid increases in the South and West offset weakening activity in the Northeast and Midwest, according to a press release from the National Association of Realtors. The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, increased 1.6 percent to 109.0 in December from 107.3 in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: