Charlotte City Council receives update on affordable housing

Charlotte City Council received an update Monday on the proposed sale of city-owned property located on West Tyvola Road and funding support requests for Community Housing Development Organizations to add an additional 247 units of affordable and workforce housing toward Council’s goal of creating 5,000 units within three years. Council will be asked to approve both requests at the Feb. 13 council business meeting.

The property on West Tyvola Road is located in an area experiencing new market rate developments with little to no affordable housing. Laurel Street Residential, a Charlotte-based, mixed-income developer, desires to purchase the 11.6 acre city-owned parcel for $1.2 million to develop a mixed-income community with up to 200 units. The proposal includes a 240-day due diligence period.

Council also received information on the Community Housing Development Organization funding requests for two private non-profits that develop affordable housing units. If approved, Crossroads Community Development Corporation will create 8 new units in Elizabeth Heights and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership will acquire land to build 39 units in the Catawba housing community. This creates an additional 47 units toward council’s goal of 5,000 units within three years.

In other business, City Attorney Bob Hagemann provided information on a City Council resolution and city policies related to Charlotte’s immigrant population following President Trump’s “sanctuary cities” Executive Order issued on Jan. 25. Charlotte remains compliant with HB 318 and 8 U.S.C. 1373 which addresses immigration information and enforcement. Charlotte is not a “sanctuary city.”

