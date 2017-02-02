Under pressure: 6 in 10 report increased stress at work

Having trouble “keeping calm and carrying on” at work? You’re in the majority. More than half – 52 percent – of workers said they are stressed at work on a day-to-day basis, and 60 percent reported work-related pressure has increased in the last five years, according to a new survey by staffing firm Accountemps. Their concerns are not lost on executives: 54 percent of CFOs acknowledged their teams are stressed, and 55 percent said worker anxiety is on the rise. Employees polled cited heavy workloads and looming deadlines (33 percent), attaining work-life balance (22 percent), and unrealistic expectations of managers (22 percent) as top worries.

“Business is moving faster than ever, and employees can feel the crunch when it comes to imminent deadlines,” said Bill Driscoll, a district president for Accountemps in a press release. “Workers shouldn’t suffer in silence. They can tap internal resources for help or seek advice from their managers to ensure they meet work expectations, while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.”

Driscoll added, “A stressed employee can have detrimental effects on the department or company, including decreased morale and productivity, and increased burnout and turnover. Managers should look for signs their staff is overworked — like missed deadlines or excessive overtime — and talk to employees to pinpoint triggers and implement stress-relieving solutions.”

Additional points from the Accountemps survey:

Younger workers are feeling the pressure: 64 percent of professionals between the ages of 18 and 34 admitted to being stressed on the job, compared to 59 percent of workers ages 35 to 54 and only 35 percent of respondents ages 55 and older.

Gender differences exist: Slightly more men (57 percent) than women (47 percent) said they are stressed at work on a daily basis.

CFOs reported the most stressed staff in the following cities: 1) Salt Lake City, 2) Boston and Des Moines (tied), 4) Cleveland and 5) New York

Professionals shared the following ways they combat stress at work: exercise daily (e.g., yoga, walking, running), enjoy time with friends or a significant other after work, engage in a hobby (e.g., gardening, reading), listen to music and take vacation time to recharge.

