PERSONNEL FILE: Stout joins Showcase Realty

Cyndy Stout has joined Showcase Realty. Stout’s background comes from working in Human Resources for over 20 years and she was the director of human resources for several companies throughout her career.

“I enjoy working with people and helping them achieve their goals. In 2015 I decided that helping people achieve their home ownership goals was extremely important. I have never looked back and enjoy every client I am able to help,” said Stout.

Although the fields are somewhat different, company officials said Stout’s work in HR was similar to the customer service she’d be doing at Showcase.

“Cyndy is a true professional. Her clients choose to have her represent them and refer her to their friends and family because she cares about their needs and stands out from the rest,” said Nancy Braun, owner and broker in charge of Showcase Realty.

Showcase Realty is a Charlotte real estate team specializing in luxury real estate, buying homes and selling homes.

