Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / North Carolina gains 6,000 construction jobs in 2016 (access required)

North Carolina gains 6,000 construction jobs in 2016 (access required)

Florida and Nevada add most jobs for the year; Illinois, Alabama and North Dakota have largest drops

By: Scott Baughman February 2, 2017

Thirty-two states added construction jobs in 2016 as a dearth of experienced workers kept contractors in many states from hiring as many employees as they would have preferred, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department data. In a press release about the report, association officials said the new ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: