HomeAid America names Stowell as chairman for 2017-18

HomeAid America, a building industry charity and one of the nation’s largest builders of housing for the homeless, announced today that CalAtlantic Homes’ Executive Chairman and industry leader Scott Stowell will lead their Board of Directors as Chairman for 2017-18.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Scott’s stature and passion leading our efforts for the next two years,” said Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America, in a press release. “Homelessness remains a major problem in this country, and its causes are numerous and diverse, including job loss, medical crisis, domestic abuse, substance addiction, and post-traumatic stress syndrome in veterans. Indeed, 80 percent of the homeless are only situationally so and can be moved back to self-sufficiency with the right help at the right time.”

Stowell said, “I am proud to take on the Chairmanship of HomeAid America as it continues its 28-year role as the leader in the building industry’s efforts to help those people in the greatest need in our country; those without a place to call home. HomeAid has a proven model and track record in this area, and our work is needed now more than ever with several major cities experiencing homelessness crises.”

Simons added, “Scott’s leadership will be invaluable to HomeAid as we seek to build on the great strides we made to help the homeless in 2016. We completed 30 new projects across the country last year which added nearly 500 beds for the homeless. We also conducted nearly 100 community outreach activities that involved over 1,800 volunteers. I am certain that with Scott’s commitment to our cause and his position of respect and influence in the industry, it will allow us to reach new levels in the coming year.”

Stowell is the Executive Chairman of the Board for CalAtlantic Group, one of the nation’s largest publicly traded homebuilders. Stowell was instrumental in the creation of CalAtlantic through the merger of Standard Pacific Homes and Ryland Homes in 2015. Prior to that, he held various roles at Standard Pacific for almost three decades, culminating with his appointment as CEO and president in January 2012. Stowell is also active in numerous other industry related organizations such as the Leading Builders of America, the Fisher Center for Real Estate at UC Berkeley, and the Harvard Center for Joint Housing Studies.

HomeAid is a leading national non-profit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals, founded in Southern California in 1989. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and their suppliers, HomeAid has completed 475 multi-unit housing projects nationwide at a value of more than $215 million, of which nearly 50 percent—over $100 million—has been donated by the building industry. HomeAid currently has 70 additional projects in development across the country. HomeAid has added over 9,000 beds in facilities helping the homeless through HomeAid’s network of 17 active chapters in 12 states across the country. These beds have been used by over 270,000 previously homeless people over HomeAid’s history.

