Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / You better not park a beat-up truck there… (access required)

You better not park a beat-up truck there… (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher February 1, 2017

So the cost of living in Charlotte gets you down sometimes. Could be worse. You could live in Charleston, South Carolina, and could be looking for a place to park your ride. You could be looking a while, depending on how much cash you have on you. Here’s an item: A reserved parking space in downtown Charleston is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: