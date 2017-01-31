PERSONNEL FILE: Southard joins CBRE

CBRE Group, Inc. has announced that Katherine Southard will join CBRE as Senior Associate with the Advisory & Transaction team in Charlotte. Southard will focus on providing real estate services to family offices and high net worth individuals, as well as land investment sales.

Prior to joining CBRE, Southard was the founder of INAN Investments LLC. She has more than 10 years of commercial real estate experience that includes investment sales, site selection services along with retail, mixed use and residential development. Her clients have included national retailers, high net worth investors, private equity groups, developers and homebuilders.

She holds a M.B.A. with a concentration in real estate and real estate development from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She was crowned Miss North Carolina in 2009.

“We are thrilled to have Katherine join CBRE’s Charlotte office to focus on providing a unique service offering to high net worth families and individuals. She brings a high level of integrity, skill and a depth of experience that, when combined with the CBRE platform, will provide tremendous value to our clients,” commented Compie Newman, managing director of CBRE’s Charlotte office.

