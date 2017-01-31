Quantcast
Existing-Home sales slide in December; 2016 sales best since 2006

By: Scott Baughman January 31, 2017

Existing-home sales closed out 2016 as the best year in a decade, even as sales declined in December as the result of ongoing affordability tensions and historically low supply levels, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. Total existing-home sales, which are completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, finished ...

