Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / DebtX: CMBS loan prices were flat in 2016 (access required)

DebtX: CMBS loan prices were flat in 2016 (access required)

By: Staff Report January 31, 2017

Online loan outlet DebtX has announced that prices of commercial real estate loans underlying CMBS were stable for all of 2016 and rose slightly in December. During the month, the estimated price of whole loans securing the CMBS universe increased to 97.7 percent at the end of December from 97.5 percent in November. Prices were 97.6 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: