Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Conservation easements and you (access required)

KASS: Conservation easements and you (access required)

By: Benny Kass January 27, 2017

Q: This may be a little outside the scope of your column, but perhaps you can assist. I have some land I want give as a conservation easement. Some friends have done this and it appears to serve two goals: preserving land for its beauty as well as giving me some tax benefits. Where do ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: