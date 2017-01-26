Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / O’Neal’s Brian Gallagher leads ABC in 2017 (access required)

O’Neal’s Brian Gallagher leads ABC in 2017 (access required)

By: Staff Report January 26, 2017

Brian Gallagher, vice president of marketing for Greenville-based O’Neal, Inc. has been elected 2017 Chairman of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of the Carolinas, representing more than 1,800 member firms in North and South Carolina. “2017 has the potential to be a great year for the construction industry in the Carolinas,” said Gallagher, in a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: