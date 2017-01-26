Quantcast
Gehron joins Lat Purser & Associates (access required)

By: Staff Report January 26, 2017

Lat Purser & Associates has announced that Peyton M. Gehron has joined the company as senior leasing agent, where she will specialize in retail assignments throughout the Carolinas. With 13 years of experience, Gehron will focus on new developments, redevelopments and high-profile retail projects across LPA’s growing Carolinas portfolio in key markets such as Charlotte, Raleigh, ...

