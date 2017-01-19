PERSONNEL FILE: HFF hires Edwards as a director in its Carolinas office

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) has announced that it has hired Roger Edwards as a director focused on debt placement and structured finance transactions throughout the Carolinas, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Edwards, who has more than 16 years of commercial real estate finance experience, joins HFF from CBRE Capital Markets, Inc., where he was a first vice president leading its Debt and Structured Finance division for the Triangle, North Carolina area.

Previously, he worked at Columbia National Real Estate Finance, LLC, where he was most recently responsible for managing the Washington, D.C. office, in addition to being a full-time producer.

Edwards began his career at Ernst & Young LLP in Washington, D.C. He is a member of the Washington, D.C. Real Estate Group; JHU Real Estate Forum; National Multi-Housing Council and Urban Land Institute. He has a Master of Science from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

“Roger has an exceptional track record and reputation within the industry and we are delighted to welcome him to the HFF team,” said Travis Anderson, senior managing director and co-head of HFF Carolinas. “He embodies the work ethic and professional integrity that we look for in associates and will strengthen our growing capital markets team here in the Carolinas.”

