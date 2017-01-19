Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Homes in black neighborhoods twice as likely to be underwater as white neighborhoods (access required)

Homes in black neighborhoods twice as likely to be underwater as white neighborhoods (access required)

By: Staff Report January 19, 2017

Homeowners in predominantly black communities are twice as likely to be underwater on their mortgages as homeowners in mostly white communities, according to a new Zillow analysis. Nationally, the negative equity rate in the third quarter of 2016 was 10.9 percent. In Census tracts where the majority of residents are black, the negative equity rate was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: