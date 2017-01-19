Quantcast
Harpe Realty adds more than 100 residential units to Henderson portfolio

By: Staff Report January 19, 2017

Diversified real estate company Henderson Properties and Harpe Realty, a Charlotte-based property management firm, have merged. Harpe Realty manages 75 single-family and 27 multifamily units in the region, and its management portfolio transitioned to Henderson Properties’ rental division in early January. Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed. Neal Harpe has owned and managed Harpe Realty ...

