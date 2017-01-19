Quantcast
Duke Energy Florida to build solar power plant in Suwannee County (access required)

By: Staff Report January 19, 2017

Duke Energy has announced the location of its newest universal solar power plant, which will provide cleaner, smarter energy solutions for Florida customers, according to a press release. It will be built on 70 acres near Live Oak, Fla., just east of the existing Suwannee River Power Plant. The new Suwannee Solar Facility will produce 8.8 megawatts ...

