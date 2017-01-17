The White House worth just shy of $400M

As a new president gets ready to move in, Zillow finds the value of the White House has appreciated 15 percent since Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

The White House, valued at $397.9 million according to the Zillow® home valuation, has appreciated 15 percent since the Obamas moved in eight years ago. The White House is the most valuable home on Zillow.

Zillow first calculated the estimated value of the White House in 2009 using the proprietary Zestimate® algorithm, which provides a starting point for a home’s worth based on public data and recent sales. Zillow has Zestimate home valuesi on over 100 million homes — almost every home in the country.

President-elect Donald Trump will be the 44th president to move into the 55,000 square-foot homeii. Unlike some past presidents, luxury living is not new to Trump, who is moving from his three-story penthouse in The Trump Tower to one of the most famous homes in America.

The value of the White House, currently at its peak, is expected to appreciate 3 percent over the next year, in line with home value growth expected throughout Washington, D.C. Home values across the country have appreciated 6.5 percent over the past year and 9 percent since Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

“President-elect Trump is moving into one of the most famous homes in the country — and, according to Zillow, it’s also the most valuable home in the country,” said Zillow Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Wacksman. “President Obama’s term coincided with a massive recovery of the U.S. housing market, and that’s reflected in the updated value of the White House. Home values across the country are growing at their fastest pace since 2006, with many markets setting new records — one of the reasons why the White House is worth more now than it has ever been.”

The White House has 132 rooms, 32 bathrooms and sits on 18 acres. Notable features include basketball and tennis courts, a sun room and a library, all of which influence the home’s Zestimate. Were a potential buyer to take out a standard 30-year fixed mortgage on the White House today, the monthly payment would be about $1.6 millioniii, according to Zillow. The monthly rental payment would be just over $2 million per month.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

