Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Latest HaMMR report finds home prices outpace incomes and inflation (access required)

Latest HaMMR report finds home prices outpace incomes and inflation (access required)

No bubble in sight

By: Staff Report January 17, 2017

The likelihood of home price declines across the United States over the next two years remains unchanged at only 4 percent, according to the latest Arch MI Risk Index® statistical model results reported in the Winter 2017 edition of The Housing and Mortgage Market Review (HaMMR), published today by Arch MI. This is down from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: