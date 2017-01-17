2017 Design Trend: Luxury in any space

The family home is arguably the largest single purchase a person will make in their lifetime. Across the country, more and more homeowners are choosing to invest in their property by selecting luxury options for their space – products that are carefully constructed from top-quality materials in order to live in the home over the long haul.

“Modern homeowners are looking at their homes differently these days,” said Jim Parello, Vice President of Marketing for JELD-WEN. “They are looking at the long-term investment and design of their living space. They want beautiful products that can be a part of their home for 15, 20 or even 25 years. The term ‘luxury’ used to mean more indulgent options but now it’s about pieces that are an investment built to withstand the test of time.”

This desire for luxury extends to every aspect of a home, from top-quality linens and draperies to beautifully crafted windows and trim. For example:

Recently launched, JELD-WEN® EpicVue™ contemporary clad-wood windows and patio doors pair the latest in technology and durability with highly popular contemporary style concepts and customization options. Considered “the cream of the crop” across all product lines, these windows and patio doors define luxury by pairing gorgeous style, functionality and longevity.

Performance and design marry gorgeously in the JELD-WEN Siteline® wood and clad-wood window and patio door collection. Also now available with ImpactGard®, the Siteline Collection offers homeowners larger window options and a wide variety of style choices while incorporating leading performance and protection from the elements, with AuraLast® wood as a standard offering.

For homeowners who want to make a statement the moment you step on the welcome mat, JELD-WEN Aurora® custom fiberglass exterior doors offer the look and feel of real wood in the most elaborate designs you can imagine. Whether an ornately carved double door or a 10-foot-high contemporary design, these doors are built to make an impression for many, many years.

To ensure a home’s exterior matches the look and feel of its interior, JELD-WEN has unveiled MiraTEC® Smooth Select™ trim – a smooth your eyes can feel™. Coupling clean, refined lines and a completely smooth surface with the beauty of unmatched performance, this trim is designed to stand up to Mother Nature without sacrificing spectacular style.

“Our customers see our products as an investment in their home, both from a style perspective but also in terms of safety, security and energy efficiency,” Parello added. “We are very pleased that we are able to provide a wide variety of luxury options that our customers can feel proud about incorporating into their living space.”

