Southeastern Construction & Development becomes SEC General Contractors Inc.

After experiencing significant growth in 2016, Southeastern Construction & Development is changing its name to SEC General Contractors Inc. to better reflect its expanding scope.

Five years ago, Southeastern Construction was a modest company with less than $1 million in annual revenue. Today, SEC is a multi-million dollar enterprise, with revenue of more than $13 million last year and clients throughout the Carolinas. Recent projects include City BBQ in Ballantyne, Corvian Community School in Charlotte, Race Technologies in Mooresville, and Level Office Charlotte (Class A office space).

SEC provides “ground-up” new construction for national companies, including Family Dollar, Circle K, and Sleepy’s. It builds interior and exterior upfits for office, retail, and medical facilities such as physician offices and outpatient centers. As a licensed utility contractor in North and South Carolina, it also offers site development. The company has 12 full-time employees.

Partners David Fry and Kevan Smith have operated SEC together since 2011. “About half of our projects are repeat business from clients to create new buildings or upfits, or provide repairs to older buildings,” Smith says. “That’s been very gratifying and is one reason for our sustained growth.”

