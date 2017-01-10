Schulz appointed to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission

Jonathan E. Schulz, an associate in the Charlotte office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, has been appointed to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission (HLC).

“The firm congratulates Jonathan on his appointment to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission and honors his commitment to serving the Charlotte community,” said Bradley’s Charlotte Office Managing Partner Dana C. Lumsden.

The Charlotte City Counsel appointed Mr. Schulz to an unexpired HLC term that ends in July 2018. An agency of North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County, the 12-member HLC recommends the designation of properties (real and personal) for historic landmark designation and secures the preservation of those properties through exercising design review and through buying and selling endangered historic landmarks. Mr. Schulz also serves on the HLC’s Survey Committee, which is responsible for recommending the designation or removal of the designation of historic landmarks, as well as conducting surveys and inventories of the local historic built environment.

A business litigator with the firm, Mr. Schulz represents clients ranging from individuals and family-run small businesses to public corporations. He regularly litigates claims relating to fraud, unfair and deceptive trade practices, and breach of contract. He also defends businesses against employment discrimination claims brought by individuals and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In addition, a portion of Mr. Schulz’s practice involves appeals of various civil matters. He earned his J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of South Carolina.

