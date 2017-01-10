PERSONNEL FILE: Braun earns luxury real estate recognition

Nancy Braun with Showcase Realty, LLC of Charlotte has earned the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist® (CLHMS) designation in recognition of her experience, knowledge, and expertise in the luxury residential market. Braun joins a growing but exclusive group of real estate professionals trained and experienced in selling and marketing to the affluent.

The CLHMS designation, owned and registered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing®, recognizes residential real estate professionals who have demonstrated their experience and proficiencies in working with the affluent customer. The Institute only awards the recognition to professionals who have provided verified and notarized documentation of performance reflecting sales in the top 10% of their given market. The Institute does not recognize any transactions less than $500,000 as luxury regardless of market performance or fluctuations.

“The Institute has one of the highest standards for the definition of ‘luxury’ within the residential real estate market. Agents who earn and hold our CLHMS designation are proven and experienced real estate professionals working the upper-tier,” said Amanda Hammer, Director of Membership at The Institute. “Affluent buyers and sellers should seek out sales professionals who have this designation and be confident that they have the specialized expertise and experience to successfully represent them in their residential real estate transactions.”

“I am committed to providing exceptional service to my clients,” said Braun, “the CLHMS designation and training will further help me better assist my higher end clients.”

Braun has been in real estate for 19 years and specializes in the Charlotte real estate market. She specializes in luxury homes, relocation services, residential homes, investment properties and property management.

