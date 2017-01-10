Nexia debuts intelligent smart home features at CES

Nexia set a new bar for intelligent, reliable and secure smart homes systems at the Consumer Electronics Show with new products, services and upgrades that includes one of the most secure smart home bridges; video system enhancements to complement high-definition cameras; partnerships with insurance companies; and the debut of Nexia-Certified appliances.

“What differentiates Nexia from one-off smart devices is that we create a wise and intelligent home where everything works well together as a system,” said George Land, general manager of Nexia, a brand of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR). “People want a home that anticipates their needs, gives them a sense of security and has cost benefits. And they want to do it from a single app – not bounce in and out of separate apps to turn off lights, lock doors or set the thermostat. Nexia believes that’s what a smart home should deliver, and we’ve been making that happen for years in homes across the country. In 2017, we are taking it to the next level.”

At Nexia’s CES demonstration suite, accredited media and analysts can see how Nexia-Certified products help conserve time, energy and money.

For example, the newly certified Samsung’s POWERbot Wi-Fi vacuum can be included in Nexia automations so it starts working only after geo-fencing indicates the house is empty and returns to base when the system knows you have returned home. With Samsung’s Wi-Fi enabled smart appliances, users can receive an alert when the laundry is dry or trigger a lightbulb to flash in another part of the house so they know it is done.

“We are pleased to partner with Nexia to make Samsung Home Appliance products part of a truly integrated smart home,” said Sunggy Koo, vice president of Smart Appliances for Samsung’s Digital Appliances. “Smart products like Samsung’s robotic vacuum and laundry appliances become genius only when they are indispensable parts of daily life. Nexia is uniquely positioned to help make that happen by connecting devices from a variety of manufacturers to create a seamless living experience that takes the chore out of household tasks.”

These new products, services and features announced at CES join a long and constantly growing list of Nexia functionality – including geo-fencing, voice control and Amazon Alexa integration. Nexia bridges now control more than 500 different devices from more than 80 manufacturers.

Additional new products and features include:

A more powerful Z-Wave+ certified bridge raises the level of smart home technology security, incorporating Z-Wave S2 security protocol.

High-definition indoor and outdoor cameras offering wide fields of view, 16GB of storage, and advanced video features such as custom video-based motion sensing zones.

A video storage plan that makes archiving footage more economical than ever with 4GB cloud storage included in standard Nexia plans and a supplemental 12GB available for $1.99 a month.

Integration with Z-Wave based motorized blinds from Budget Blinds, Graber, and Bali for affordable automated window coverings.

Partnerships with insurers on discounts that reward homeowners for protecting their investment with smart technology.

Enhanced thermostats from Trane and American Standard, including the new XL1050 climate control with a seven-inch color touch screen, multiple heating/cooling zones, and an embedded Z-Wave+ certified Nexia bridge.

Washing machine and dryer additions that add a new level of control by alerting subscribers to changes in the wash cycle by using the power of Nexia to blink the lights, play a tune or to change the color of a light.

Integration with IFTTT to give Nexia subscribers a wide range of capabilities such as receiving a phone call to alert them that their smoke detector has been triggered, receiving an alert if rain is forecasted or connecting with other compatible smart home systems to extend the reach of Nexia even further.

Nexia-Certified integrations with a range of new devices, including:

A new door sensor from GE that installs as a simple replacement of a standard door hinge pin.

Ultra-thin open-close sensors from Sensative that can be mounted between the door and the jamb.

A connected mouse trap from Dome that alerts you when a pest is captured and it is time to empty the trap.

Controllers from FIBARO that allow consumers to launch Nexia automations with a single tap of the button, or a simple gesture with the swipe.

A six-in-one multi-sensor from Aeotec that combines temperature, humidity, luminance, vibration, motion, and UV sensors in a compact package.

A connected power strip from Aeotec that allows independent Z-Wave control of each outlet on the strip to manage multiple devices and conserve energy by eliminating so-called “vampire loads.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

