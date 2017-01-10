Quantcast
Midtown Crossing shopping center sells for $30M (access required)

By: Staff Report January 10, 2017

Kevin Maloney, founder and principal of New York City based Property Markets Group sold Midtown Crossing, the retail complex the company owned in Charlotte, North Carolina, for $30 million. Anchored by BJ’s and PETCO, the 122,830-square-foot commercial property was purchased by PMG in 2015 and sold at the end of 2016 to Bluejay Capital Management, a ...

