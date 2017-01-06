Quantcast
Ready to launch (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher January 6, 2017

Imagine having to explain these repairs if you were trying to sell a home… The Associated Press reported that in Winston-Salem on Dec. 30, a woman was out for a drive, and ended up on the roof of a group home. Authorities said she was doing at least 70 mph when she hit a hill and launched ...

