Faison focusing on real estate investment (access required)

With restructuring, acquisition and multifamily teams become independent companies

By: Scott Baughman January 5, 2017

Faison Enterprises has completed its transition from a development and operating company to a real estate investment firm, spinning off its acquisitions and multifamily teams into new, independent companies, according to a press release. Faison started its restructuring process after the death of its founder, Henry Faison, in late 2012. In 2014 the advisory team at ...

