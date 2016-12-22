Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Lease signed for 4,500 square feet at The Courtyard in Dilworth (access required)

Lease signed for 4,500 square feet at The Courtyard in Dilworth (access required)

Renovations underway for exterior of neighborhood shopping center

By: Scott Baughman December 22, 2016

Ohio-based pet food and supply company PetPeople has signed a lease with Lat Purser & Associates for 4,500 square feet at The Courtyard shopping center in Dilworth and plans to open a store at the location early next year, according to a press release from the company. Founded in 2000 by Mike and Trish Elkind, PetPeople ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: